Ukrainian Parliament passes law on rail safety, interoperability

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada has passed at the final reading bill No. 14174 on the safety and interoperability of Ukraine’s railway transport system.

According to the live broadcast of the parliamentary session on Tuesday, June 9, the decision was supported by 254 lawmakers, while one voted against and 12 abstained.

The law will enable Ukraine to fulfill its obligations under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and the Ukraine Facility Plan.

The document was developed by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine to implement European railway transport legislation.

The law provides for the creation of a railway safety management system in line with EU requirements, the introduction of risk assessment procedures and uniform technical regulation rules, as well as a new system for rolling stock maintenance and responsibility for its technical condition.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved bill No. 14174 in its first reading on December 17, 2025.