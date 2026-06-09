Recent months have brought war closer to us, we must strengthen readiness of society – Estonian president

Estonia and the rest of the diplomatic world must cooperate practically with Ukraine, in particular regarding cooperation in the Ukrainian defense industry, and it is necessary to strengthen the readiness of society in Europe, since recent months have brought the war closer, President of Estonia Alar Karis has said.

"We must engage in practical cooperation, gain new knowledge. This applies, in particular, to Ukraine's rapidly developing defense industry, and also more broadly, to how to ensure that the economy and civilian life continue to function during wartime. Recent months have brought the war closer to us. We must strengthen society's readiness and resilience in Europe and in the democratic world as a whole," Karis said at a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tallinn.

The President of Estonia added that Europe must be ready at a certain point to sit down at the negotiating table with a joint mandate and a jointly formulated position.

"We agree with the principle formulated by Ukrainians. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe," he noted.