Interfax-Ukraine
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13:51 09.06.2026

Zelenskyy on diplomatic work to end war: June and July can determine much

2 min read
Zelenskyy on diplomatic work to end war: June and July can determine much
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Today it is important to prepare for the negotiations expected from the EU, G7, and NATO summits; June and July this year can determine a great deal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"The main thing is that today it is very important to prepare for those negotiations and decisions that we all expect from the summits at the level of the European Union, the Group of Seven, and NATO. June and July this year can determine a great deal," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with President of Estonia Alar Karis in Tallinn.

The Head of the Ukrainian State emphasized the need for a clear movement in diplomacy so that Russia does not get the impression that the war can still bring something. He added that Russia loses more than 30,000 soldiers killed and severely wounded every month on the front. In addition, Ukrainian long-range sanctions have a strong impact on Russian logistics, the oil refining industry, and on Russian military production.

"In temporarily occupied Crimea and in some regions of Russia, there is already a gasoline shortage and in places there is no normal communication…. We must press further and bring Russia to the diplomatic track," the president emphasized.

Tags: #zelenskyy

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