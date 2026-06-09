General Chereshnya reports nearly 40,000 targets hit over spring

Ukrainian defence-tech company General Chereshnya (Cherry) has summarized its spring 2026 results, reporting that its products ranked first in effectiveness for March, April, and May based on combat results recorded in the Delta military situational awareness platform.

"In total over the spring, operators of Ukrainian security and defense forces units using General Chereshnya drone systems hit nearly 40,000 enemy targets," the company said in a press release published on Tuesday.

The Delta system is used by Ukraine's security and defense forces to collect and analyze combat situation data and record strike results.

As previously reported, in March the company's drones recorded 11,473 hits, up 5,800 from the previous period. A threefold increase was recorded in strikes on Russian Molniya attack drones, with the company stating that 43% of all Molniya drones were hit using its systems.