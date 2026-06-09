Russian military command bans land route cargo traffic to Crimea – UAS commander

Photo: https://t.me/robert_magyar

Ukrainian Armed Forces Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said the Russian military command has banned military cargo transportation via the land corridor to Crimea through occupied Ukrainian territories, after defense forces strikes reduced freight traffic there by 71%.

"From now on, the occupier's logistics death marches to Crimea are permitted only via back roads. An official acknowledgment of their own helplessness – duly noted. From June 7, by order of the Eastern Military District commander, military cargo traffic has been banned on the E58-Void route (the worm-name for R-280 'Novorossiya'), the section through temporarily occupied Mariupol-Berdiansk-Melitopol-Simferopol, which has already shrunk by 71% over two weeks," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Freight traffic on the route dropped by 71% over the past 14 days, he said. In mid-May, total traffic on the route stood at 11,000 vehicles per day, including 3,800 freight vehicles, while by early June it had fallen to 6,500 vehicles per day, including 1,100 freight vehicles.

Brovdi stressed that "total fire control of the route is not what this is about," despite the occupying command's order stating precisely that. "The traffic collapse is not a blockade. But the current diet imposed on the primary land corridor, as the lifeline for the occupying force, is both tangible and effective," the UAS commander said.

He addressed the occupiers directly, saying "all your paths are plain to see." "Try the back roads, as ordered. Siberia is your rear. For now," Brovdi added.