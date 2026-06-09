10 mobile medical teams of URCS operate in Sumy region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine?locale=uk_UA

More than 3,000 residents of Sumy region have received assistance from mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in May.

"Currently, 10 mobile medical teams are operating in the territory of Sumy region. Priority remains given to work in the most remote and border villages of Sumy region, where access to medical care is difficult due to the security situation," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Mobile medical teams provide primary health care directly at people's places of residence. They conduct general examinations, measure blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and oxygenation. If necessary, they provide patients with free over-the-counter medicines of general therapeutic action for the initial stage of treatment. In addition, members of mobile teams refer patients to specialized professionals, and in case of a life-threatening condition, transport them to a medical facility.

Specialists of mobile medical teams also conduct examinations of low-mobility patients at home.