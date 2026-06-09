Zelenskyy flies to Estonia for Ukraine-NB8 summit – press secretary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to Estonia, where he is participating in the Ukraine-NB8 summit, press secretary of the president Serhiy Nykyforov has said.

"The president is in Estonia at the Ukraine-NB8 summit. He has already held bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Finland, Latvia, and Sweden," Nykyforov told journalists on Tuesday.

There will also be a meeting with President of Estonia Alar Karis. A joint press availability of the leaders is scheduled for 12:40.

In addition, a meeting will be held by the first ladies of Ukraine and Estonia.

At 14:30, Zelenskyy will participate in the Ukraine-NB8 summit. The final press availability of the leaders is tentatively scheduled for 16:20.

Meetings with other leaders participating in the summit will also take place throughout the day.