Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:57 09.06.2026

SBU Alpha special forces top target destruction rankings for third straight month

2 min read
SBU Alpha special forces top target destruction rankings for third straight month

Special forces of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have maintained leadership among all components of the Defense Forces in terms of the number of hit and destroyed targets for the third consecutive month, the SBU has said.

"The high intensity of combat work, the effective use of unmanned systems, and the precise engagement of priority targets allow Alpha warriors to consistently remain among the most effective units on the front line," the security service said in a statement on Telegram.

It is noted that based on the results of May, according to verified data from the relevant department of the center, the fighters neutralized more than 8,000 Russian soldiers.

In addition, Russia suffered significant losses in equipment, weapons, and military infrastructure. In particular, the following were hit: 5,535 UAVs of various types; 2,807 units of automotive vehicles; 2,214 antennas and communication nodes; 1,781 fortification and engineering structures; 123 warehouses with ammunition and military property; 101 artillery systems and self-propelled guns; 62 units of armored vehicles (including 15 tanks and 47 armored fighting vehicles); 35 air defense systems; 23 radars; 22 units of water transport; and 11 MLRS.

"These combat results evidence the high level of training of our warriors, their discipline, and their ability to operate effectively in modern warfare. Behind every figure is the daily, coordinated work of the SBU Alpha team, which inflicts tangible losses on Russia," acting Head of the SBU Yevheniy Khmara was quoted as saying.

Tags: #sbu #war

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