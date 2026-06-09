Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:18 09.06.2026

Russian attacks injure 32 in Zaporizhia, including 5 children – SES

1 min read

As many as 32 people are known to have been injured, including five children, from a strike by a Russian drone on Zaporizhia, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has said.

"In Zaporizhia, the number of casualties as a result of the Russian strike has increased to 32 people, including five children. Unfortunately, two women were killed. Currently, 12 people, including four children, are in the hospital," the SES said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, 24 wounded and two dead were reported.

Tags: #attacks #zaporizhia

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