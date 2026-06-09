Russin strikes kill 3, wound 25 in Kharkiv region over past day

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 30 settlements across the region over the past day, killing three and wounding 25, including children, regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov has said.

"In Kharkiv, 16 people were wounded, among them girls aged 11 and 16 and a one-year-old boy who suffered acute stress reactions; in Chuhuiv, men aged 56 and 70 and a 22-year-old woman were killed, while women aged 71 and 65 and a 70-year-old man suffered acute stress reactions; in Velykyi Burluk, men aged 40 and 39 were wounded; in Bohodukhiv, a 69-year-old man was wounded; in Vyshнeve in Starosaltivska community, a 49-year-old woman was wounded; in Cherkаski Tyshky in Tsyrkunivska community, a 43-year-old man was wounded; in Khotimlia in Starosaltivska community, a 30-year-old man was wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.