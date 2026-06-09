Accountability mechanism for mayor taking shape – Klitschko

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, in response to a petition, states that a mechanism is currently being developed to hold his reporting session in the format of an open meeting with the community.

"A mechanism is currently being developed to resolve the issue of the Kyiv City Mayor reporting on his activities to the territorial community by holding an open meeting, which must take into account the principles of priority of ensuring the safety of the population, the current security situation, and existing risks to human life and health," Klitschko said in his response to the petition.

The mayor noted that under the conditions of full-scale war, when making decisions regarding the organization and holding of events involving mass gatherings of citizens, the Kyiv City Mayor proceeds from the principles of priority of ensuring the safety of the population, the current security situation, existing risks to human life and health, as well as the need to ensure the continuous functioning of the city's life support systems.

In this regard, starting from 2022, when determining the format, method, and organization of reporting on his work, existing risks to human life and health, established restrictions, and recommendations of competent authorities are taken into account.

Thus, the mayor's reports for the period from 2023 to 2025 are posted on the Unified Web Portal of Kyiv.

"In view of the above, as of today, the duty of the Kyiv City Mayor to report to the territorial community of the city of Kyiv is ensured through the use of available mechanisms for informing and publishing relevant information, which corresponds to the principles of openness of local government activities and the need to ensure an appropriate level of public safety under martial law," the response states.

As reported, on May 25, a petition on the website of the Kyiv City Council calling to oblige Klitschko to report on his work to the territorial community gathered the number of votes required for consideration.