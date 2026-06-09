Zelenskyy: part of Putin's inner circle wants to stop war due to state of Russian economy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Part of Vladimir Putin's inner circle favors ending the war against Ukraine due to the deteriorating state of the Russian economy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I think there are different people around Putin. Half of them want to continue this war. Half want to stop. And I think that people who are from business, they understand that the economy is in terrible situation in Russia. It’s very close to collapse," Zelenskyy said.

He said maintaining and strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia from Western partners, particularly regarding the shadow fleet and other sectors of the economy, can bring peace closer.

The president also emphasized that Ukraine has been ready for negotiations to end the war from the very beginning and remains open to dialogue, but will not agree to territorial concessions.

Zelenskyy said he is willing to talk but not give up Ukrainian territory.