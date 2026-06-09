Russia tries to improve its tactical position but suffers significant losses - Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has reported on a trip to military command bodies and military units performing tasks within the defensive operation in Donetsk region, where he worked at the 1st National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" Corps, the 7th Rapid Reaction Air Assault Forces Corps, and the 9th Army Corps, and also held a meeting at the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping with Commander Robert Brovdi.

"Russia tries to improve its tactical position daily and does not abandon attempts to break through our defense. Despite the advantage in manpower and equipment, Russia suffers significant losses," Syrsky said on Telegram on Tuesday morning following the trip.

He reported that he discussed the situation in the areas of responsibility with the commanders, changes in the nature of actions of Russian forces, and ways to strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian units.

"The experience of combat operations confirms once again: under current conditions, it is possible to effectively counter Russia only through a combination of active defense, proactive decisions, and destroying Russia at an operational-tactical depth using Middle Strike assets. It is important that our warriors act in close cooperation, quickly adapt to changes in the situation, and reduce the time from decision-making to its implementation on the battlefield," Syrsky said.