Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:49 08.06.2026

Netherlands ends Interflex role, shifts to EUMAM Ukrainian training

2 min read
Netherlands ends Interflex role, shifts to EUMAM Ukrainian training
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerious announced that as Operation Interflex transitions into a new phase with a greater emphasis on more specialized training for the Ukrainian military, the country is concluding its participation and will focus on training within the EUMAM.

According to a statement on the website of the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense, Yeşilgöz-Zegerious noted that for the Netherlands, this training rotation marked the end of its participation in Operation Interflex. She explained that the program itself would continue under British leadership in a new phase, where the emphasis shifts from large-scale basic training to specialized training courses. However, she emphasized that the Netherlands continues to contribute to the training of the Ukrainian military through other means, particularly through the European training mission EUMAM.

She has said that over the four years since the start of Operation Interflex, a total of more than 63,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been trained, including approximately 11,000 instructors.

The Minister has said that the Ministry of Defense had participated in this operation from the very beginning, with personnel from the Royal Netherlands Army and the Marine Corps taking part in various rotations. She further noted that over recent months, the 13th Light Brigade had ensured the Dutch contribution to conducting the latest basic training courses within this stage of Operation Interflex.

As has said, Operation Interflex is a program for training the Ukrainian military according to the standards of the British Royal Armed Forces. The program is organized by the United Kingdom together with the member countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force and other allies.

As a reminder, EUMAM Ukraine is the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine. It is aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to deter and respond to potential future military offensives by Russia and other potential aggressors.

Tags: #interflex #netherlands

MORE ABOUT

20:05 17.04.2026
Dutch PM says possible options include military mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

Dutch PM says possible options include military mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

19:01 16.04.2026
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Dutch King Willem-Alexander

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Dutch King Willem-Alexander

18:22 16.04.2026
PM: Netherlands to invest EUR 482 mln in defense under new partnership agreement with Ukraine

PM: Netherlands to invest EUR 482 mln in defense under new partnership agreement with Ukraine

18:16 16.04.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes drone deal to Netherlands

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes drone deal to Netherlands

20:07 15.04.2026
Nova Post in Netherlands increases its shipment volumes fivefold over year, plans to expand its network in 2026

Nova Post in Netherlands increases its shipment volumes fivefold over year, plans to expand its network in 2026

12:38 02.04.2026
Kyslytsya meets with Political Director of Netherlands MFA: focus on weapons, air defense, and path to EU

Kyslytsya meets with Political Director of Netherlands MFA: focus on weapons, air defense, and path to EU

16:06 28.02.2026
Zelenskyy, reps of Dutch govt discuss defense cooperation, diplomatic steps towards peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, reps of Dutch govt discuss defense cooperation, diplomatic steps towards peace in Ukraine

15:28 28.02.2026
Ukrainian Foreign Minister, his Dutch counterpart discuss energy, defense, diplomatic support for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, his Dutch counterpart discuss energy, defense, diplomatic support for Ukraine

20:59 19.02.2026
Netherlands to allocate additional EUR 2 mln to help return Ukrainian children

Netherlands to allocate additional EUR 2 mln to help return Ukrainian children

20:59 12.02.2026
Netherlands provides nearly EUR 90 mln military aid via PURL, incl F-16 aircraft simulators

Netherlands provides nearly EUR 90 mln military aid via PURL, incl F-16 aircraft simulators

HOT NEWS

2 killed in Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia – official

Двое погибших из-за удара оккупантов по спальному району Запорожья – ОВА

Mathematics will continue to be compulsory subject on NMT - Svyrydenko

Svyrydenko denies knowledge of possible resignation of Lisovyi

HACC approves agreement with former Supreme Court chairman: 5 years in prison

LATEST

Lawyer explains main changes to reservation rules

Music world mourns British musician Talay Riley

Merz, Kos congratulate Pashinyan on election victory

HACC bars AMCU chief from business trip abroad – TIU

Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

URCS launches mine awareness sessions for children at summer camps

Injured in Zaporizhia rises to 18, 4 children among them – official

Kharkiv crews work to clear postal terminal after Russian strike – SES

2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official

Kyiv region children's official suspected of negligence leading to child's death

AD
AD