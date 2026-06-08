Netherlands ends Interflex role, shifts to EUMAM Ukrainian training

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Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerious announced that as Operation Interflex transitions into a new phase with a greater emphasis on more specialized training for the Ukrainian military, the country is concluding its participation and will focus on training within the EUMAM.

According to a statement on the website of the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense, Yeşilgöz-Zegerious noted that for the Netherlands, this training rotation marked the end of its participation in Operation Interflex. She explained that the program itself would continue under British leadership in a new phase, where the emphasis shifts from large-scale basic training to specialized training courses. However, she emphasized that the Netherlands continues to contribute to the training of the Ukrainian military through other means, particularly through the European training mission EUMAM.

She has said that over the four years since the start of Operation Interflex, a total of more than 63,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been trained, including approximately 11,000 instructors.

The Minister has said that the Ministry of Defense had participated in this operation from the very beginning, with personnel from the Royal Netherlands Army and the Marine Corps taking part in various rotations. She further noted that over recent months, the 13th Light Brigade had ensured the Dutch contribution to conducting the latest basic training courses within this stage of Operation Interflex.

As has said, Operation Interflex is a program for training the Ukrainian military according to the standards of the British Royal Armed Forces. The program is organized by the United Kingdom together with the member countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force and other allies.

As a reminder, EUMAM Ukraine is the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine. It is aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to deter and respond to potential future military offensives by Russia and other potential aggressors.