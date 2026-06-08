Interfax-Ukraine
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19:36 08.06.2026

Music world mourns British musician Talay Riley

1 min read
Music world mourns British musician Talay Riley

Musicians are expressing their condolences over the murder of 35-year-old British singer and songwriter Mark Orabiyi, known professionally as Talay Riley, British media reported on Monday.

British singer and actress Paloma Faith has said that she was shocked, noting that she had worked with him a few times, that he had possessed an extraordinary talent, and that he had always been fun to be around.

Condolences were also expressed by singers Craig David and Stormzy.

Riley wrote songs for such famous musicians as Britney Spears, Jessie J, Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Craig David, Chris Brown, and Ellie Goulding. He was involved in writing the album of the singer known as H.E.R. This album won a Grammy Award in 2019 in the Best R&B Album category. Riley had also toured with performers such as Usher, among others.

Riley died from stab wounds on Friday morning in a garden in London. Another man was injured and hospitalized.

Police arrested three people on suspicion of murder. Two suspects were released after questioning, and the third was released on bail.

Tags: #music #murder #britain

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