Interfax-Ukraine
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19:35 08.06.2026

Merz, Kos congratulate Pashinyan on election victory

1 min read
Merz, Kos congratulate Pashinyan on election victory
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/nikol.pashinyan/

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in the parliamentary elections in Armenia, expressing hope for the deepening of bilateral cooperation.

According to the press service of the Armenian government, Merz offered his congratulations to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian people, noting that despite tremendous pressure, the people of Armenia firmly chose democracy and peace.

He has said that he looks forward to further deepening Germany's bilateral and European cooperation with Armenia.

Pashinyan was also congratulated by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, who has said that under conditions of pressure, this victory confirms the choice of Armenians in favor of a strong, sovereign, and independent Armenia.

Kos has said that she will visit Armenia as soon as possible.

She has said that Europe's solidarity with Armenia remains in force and that they would also begin their work in the new EU-Armenia working group to deepen their partnership today.

Tags: #germany #congratulations #armenia

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