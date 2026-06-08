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18:58 08.06.2026

HACC bars AMCU chief from business trip abroad – TIU

2 min read
HACC bars AMCU chief from business trip abroad – TIU

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has banned the current head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Pavlo Kyrylenko, from going on a business trip abroad, the public organization Transparency International Ukraine has said.

"AMCU Chairman Pavlo Kyrylenko asked the court to allow him to travel to Paris in June for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development meeting. The official argued this by the need for his presence during the submission of documents and voting," a report on the NGO’s Telegram channel says

Despite the court’s remarks regarding the delegation of authority to deputies or the possibility of remote participation, Kyrylenko claimed that international partners are ready for dialogue exclusively with heads of agencies, and the presence of other individuals is diplomatically unacceptable.

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) opposed granting the motion, as the documents provided by the accused did not indicate that only Kyrylenko could represent Ukraine at the specified event.

Previously, Kyrylenko had already filed a similar motion, but it was denied.

As reported, in October 2025, a SAPO prosecutor, based on materials from detectors of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), sent an indictment to court accusing AMCU head Pavlo Kyrylenko and a person close to him of failing to declare property and aiding in illicit enrichment, respectively.

Kyrylenko is accused of failing to declare property and illicit enrichment, while his wife Alla is accused of aiding in illicit enrichment. According to the investigation, in his declaration for 2024, Kyrylenko failed to include data on 20 real estate properties and a car worth over UAH 72 million, while his official total income for 2020-2023 amounted to UAH 4.7 million.

Tags: #nabu_sapo #hacc #kyrylenko #amcu

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