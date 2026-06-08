Interfax-Ukraine
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18:51 08.06.2026

Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

2 min read
Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Marta Kos visited the sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv, Kuleba has said on his Telegram channel.

"We visited the Shevchenkivsky district – one of the hardest hit in the capital during the massive attack on May 24. It was here that a Russian Kh-101 missile hit a residential building on Degtyarivska Street, claiming the lives of three people. More than 20 other residents were injured," the minister precision.

In addition, Kuleba and Kos inspected the aftermath of the strike on Lukyanivka, where Russia launched a series of missile strikes on civilian infrastructure. A market was destroyed, and residential buildings and a metro station were damaged. As the minister recalled, that night Russia fired more than 50 missiles and up to 700 drones of various types at Ukraine. In the capital alone, damage was recorded at 66 locations.

"I told Ms. Kos about the support for people who lost their homes or whose housing was damaged. In the Shevchenkivskyi district alone, after the recent attacks, more than 700 applications for damaged housing and about 30 for completely destroyed housing have been submitted to the state eVidnovlennia program. It is important for us that our partners see not only the scale of destruction, but also how Ukraine is able to recover even under the conditions of daily attacks," Kuleba has said.

Tags: #kyiv #marta_kos #kuleba #russian_attack

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