URCS launches mine awareness sessions for children at summer camps

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has launched mine risk education sessions for children at summer camps.

"The first sessions have already taken place in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, at a local gymnasium, where Ukrainian Red Cross specialists, together with inspectors from the Educational Safety Service, held an interactive session for children at the summer camp," the society said on Facebook on Monday. During the session, participants learned how to identify potentially dangerous objects, studied a safety protocol, practiced practical scenarios, and reinforced the golden rule: "Don’t approach, don’t touch, call 101 or 102."

Throughout the summer, similar informational sessions will be held at summer camps and children’s centers across all regions of Ukraine.