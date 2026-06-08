Injured in Zaporizhia rises to 18, 4 children among them – official

The number of people injured as a result of a Russian strike on downtown Zaporizhia has increased to 18, head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Two women died as a result of the attack. Eighteen people required medical assistance, including four children aged 5, 10, 13, and 12, as well as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Russian drones damaged residential buildings and cars, and destroyed commercial kiosks.

As reported, Russia struck a residential area of the city with a strike UAV. Earlier, two people were known to have been killed and 15 injured.