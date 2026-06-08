Kharkiv crews work to clear postal terminal after Russian strike – SES

For more than half a day, work has been underway to eliminate the consequences of a nighttime attack by Russian drones in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.

"Since the night, rescuers have been extinguishing the fire and clearing the debris. High-altitude rescuers are dismantling the destroyed and damaged structures of the building. Units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in the Kharkiv region and the ‘Donetsk-Luhansk’ Mobile Rescue Center for Rapid Response of the SES are working on the site," the Main Directorate of the SES in the Kharkiv region has said.

As has said, on the night of Monday, a number of hits by Russian drones were recorded in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, resulting in three fire sources. One of the hits occurred at a warehouse building of a post office, causing the destruction of the building’s structures and a fire over an area of 1,000 square meters.