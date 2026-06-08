Interfax-Ukraine
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18:20 08.06.2026

2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official

1 min read
2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official
Photo: https://www.zoda.gov.ua

Two children are among those injured as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhia on Monday, head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said.

"Brothers aged 11 and 13 suffered injuries due to the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The boys have been provided with medical assistance," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, Russia struck a residential area of the city with a strike UAV. Currently, two people are known to have been killed and 15 injured.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #russian_attack

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