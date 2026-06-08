Schools to get UAH 2.3 bln for winter prep – Svyrydenko

The government has allocated UAH 2.3 billion to support schools, colleges, and universities; the funds will be used to purchase backup power systems, modernize infrastructure, restore damaged facilities, and prepare institutions for operation during the heating season, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Of this amount, almost UAH 500 million is provided for schools for backup power systems, batteries, solar stations, and other equipment. A total of UAH 417 million will be received by professional pre-higher education institutions. Out of this, UAH 217 million will be directed to pay for utility services, and another UAH 200 million to prepare over 80 of the largest colleges for the heating season and strengthen energy independence," Svyrydenko has written on her Telegram channel.

In addition, universities will receive UAH 600 million for cogeneration units, solar power plants, and energy storage systems, and another UAH 275 million to pay for utility services. Additionally, UAH 500 million will be directed to restore damaged universities, equip shelters, and purchase necessary equipment.

"All schools, colleges, and universities must be properly prepared for the 2026/2027 heating season to ensure an uninterrupted educational process," the Prime Minister said.