Interfax-Ukraine
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17:55 08.06.2026

First Deputy Speaker Korniyenko favors mathematics

2 min read
First Deputy Speaker Korniyenko favors mathematics

Ukraine is in great need of engineers, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko believes.

"We really need engineers in Ukraine… Previously, we studied technical specialties without really understanding where to work… Now there is somewhere to work, there is an opportunity to build a career here and create great things… We have a fairly favorable atmosphere for creating startups that become very popular on a global level," Korniyenko said at the "Education of the New Ukraine 2.0" conference in Kyiv on Monday.

Korniyenko has said that he intends to continue focusing on the issue of engineering education, "starting from scholarships and ending with increasing the weight of mathematics in the life of the school and the student."

"I risk getting caught up in social media hype, but there are people who are in favor of mathematics, and there are people who are against mathematics. I am in favor of mathematics. And I will pursue this," the First Deputy Speaker has sais.

He shared that he regularly takes the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) in mathematics.

"I train every year…" he has said.

As reported, a bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to abolish mathematics as a compulsory subject of the NMT. This initiative has sparked discussion and criticism among the educational community and politicians.

Tags: #nmt #korniyenko #mathematics

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