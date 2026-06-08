17:45 08.06.2026
1 killed in Sumy region in Russian attack – official
The life of a civilian in the Seredyna-Buda community was claimed by Russian shelling, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.
"Russia launched a combined strike on the Seredyna-Buda community. Russians shelled the community with a mortar and attacked with drones. As a result of the Russian attack, a 71-year-old local resident who was traveling on a bicycle was killed," he has written on Telegram.
Hryhorov expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.
All consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.