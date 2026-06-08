60 Ukrainians return from occupied territory, Russia – Ombudsman

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dmytro.lubinets

Since March 2026, with the assistance of the Ombudsman’s Office, 60 Ukrainians have been able to leave the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) and the Russian Federation, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Among them are people with reduced mobility and the seriously ill, who were under real threat in occupation due to the lack of access to medical care and proper care. Their relocation took place with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, involving specialized transport and medical support," Lubinets has written on his Telegram channel.

Assistance was also provided to citizens who, due to the loss of documents, could not leave the temporarily occupied territory on their own.

"In particular, we managed to help a man leave who survived illegal detention, torture, beatings, and persecution in the TOT. Due to the consequences of torture and severe health problems, the Ukrainian virtually lost the ability to move independently and requires urgent treatment. Thanks to joint efforts and the support of international humanitarian partners, it was possible to organize his safe evacuation to Ukraine-controlled territory. Now ahead lies treatment, rehabilitation, and a chance for a life without fear," the Ombudsman has said.

In addition, it was possible to reunite the family of a Ukrainian serviceman who was in Russian captivity, while his parents were in the TOT. In 2025, the Ukrainian returned from captivity. The next challenge was returning his parents from the occupation. Thanks to joint efforts, it was possible to organize their safe departure and finally reunite the family.

"Importantly, after their return, everyone receives comprehensive support – humanitarian, legal, psychological, and financial, as well as assistance in restoring documents, finding housing, and reintegration," Lubinets has said.

Citizens or relatives of Ukrainians who remain in the temporarily occupied territory and need help leaving can contact the Ombudsman’s Office at: 21/8 Instytutska Street, Kyiv, 01008, by email at [email protected], or call the hotline at 1678.