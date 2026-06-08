Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:14 08.06.2026

Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk injures at least 9, including minor

1 min read
Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk injures at least 9, including minor
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/frankivskpolice/posts/

The number of wounded due to the explosions of three guided aerial bombs in downtown Sloviansk has increased to at least nine, including a minor child, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"Today, at around 12:45, Russian troops dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on the city… Hits were recorded in the central part of the city. As a result of the Russian attack, a 17-year-old girl, six women aged 48, 53, 55, 61, 64, and 75, and two men aged 59 and 69 were wounded," the law enforcement agencies said in a statement on Telegram.

Investigation and operational groups, police paramedics, explosives experts, patrol police, and representatives of the military administration worked at the strike sites.

According to the police, a private home was completely destroyed, and three private houses, 12 apartment buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, and seven civilian cars were damaged.

As reported, around noon, Russian troops dropped three aerial bombs on Sloviansk (Donetsk region) – an administrative building, a medical facility, numerous multi-story buildings, and private houses were damaged, and at least seven civilians were wounded.

Tags: #sloviansk #donetsk_region #national_police #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

18:51 08.06.2026
Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

18:31 08.06.2026
Injured in Zaporizhia rises to 18, 4 children among them – official

Injured in Zaporizhia rises to 18, 4 children among them – official

18:29 08.06.2026
Kharkiv crews work to clear postal terminal after Russian strike – SES

Kharkiv crews work to clear postal terminal after Russian strike – SES

18:20 08.06.2026
2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official

2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official

17:45 08.06.2026
1 killed in Sumy region in Russian attack – official

1 killed in Sumy region in Russian attack – official

17:24 08.06.2026
2 killed in Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia – official

2 killed in Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia – official

17:13 08.06.2026
Russians strike Zaporizhia, 15 people wounded – official

Russians strike Zaporizhia, 15 people wounded – official

16:17 08.06.2026
Russia shells 2 gas stations in Dnipropetrovsk region - official

Russia shells 2 gas stations in Dnipropetrovsk region - official

16:15 08.06.2026
Russia attacks minibus with drone in Zaporizhia, one wounded – official

Russia attacks minibus with drone in Zaporizhia, one wounded – official

16:12 08.06.2026
House of culture and outpatient clinic destroyed by airstrikes on Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region

House of culture and outpatient clinic destroyed by airstrikes on Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region

HOT NEWS

2 killed in Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia – official

Двое погибших из-за удара оккупантов по спальному району Запорожья – ОВА

Mathematics will continue to be compulsory subject on NMT - Svyrydenko

Svyrydenko denies knowledge of possible resignation of Lisovyi

HACC approves agreement with former Supreme Court chairman: 5 years in prison

LATEST

Netherlands ends Interflex role, shifts to EUMAM Ukrainian training

Lawyer explains main changes to reservation rules

Music world mourns British musician Talay Riley

Merz, Kos congratulate Pashinyan on election victory

HACC bars AMCU chief from business trip abroad – TIU

URCS launches mine awareness sessions for children at summer camps

Kyiv region children's official suspected of negligence leading to child's death

Schools to get UAH 2.3 bln for winter prep – Svyrydenko

First Deputy Speaker Korniyenko favors mathematics

60 Ukrainians return from occupied territory, Russia – Ombudsman

AD
AD