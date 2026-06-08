Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk injures at least 9, including minor

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/frankivskpolice/posts/

The number of wounded due to the explosions of three guided aerial bombs in downtown Sloviansk has increased to at least nine, including a minor child, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"Today, at around 12:45, Russian troops dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on the city… Hits were recorded in the central part of the city. As a result of the Russian attack, a 17-year-old girl, six women aged 48, 53, 55, 61, 64, and 75, and two men aged 59 and 69 were wounded," the law enforcement agencies said in a statement on Telegram.

Investigation and operational groups, police paramedics, explosives experts, patrol police, and representatives of the military administration worked at the strike sites.

According to the police, a private home was completely destroyed, and three private houses, 12 apartment buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, and seven civilian cars were damaged.

As reported, around noon, Russian troops dropped three aerial bombs on Sloviansk (Donetsk region) – an administrative building, a medical facility, numerous multi-story buildings, and private houses were damaged, and at least seven civilians were wounded.