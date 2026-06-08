Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk injures at least 9, including minor
The number of wounded due to the explosions of three guided aerial bombs in downtown Sloviansk has increased to at least nine, including a minor child, the National Police of Ukraine reported.
"Today, at around 12:45, Russian troops dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on the city… Hits were recorded in the central part of the city. As a result of the Russian attack, a 17-year-old girl, six women aged 48, 53, 55, 61, 64, and 75, and two men aged 59 and 69 were wounded," the law enforcement agencies said in a statement on Telegram.
Investigation and operational groups, police paramedics, explosives experts, patrol police, and representatives of the military administration worked at the strike sites.
According to the police, a private home was completely destroyed, and three private houses, 12 apartment buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, and seven civilian cars were damaged.
As reported, around noon, Russian troops dropped three aerial bombs on Sloviansk (Donetsk region) – an administrative building, a medical facility, numerous multi-story buildings, and private houses were damaged, and at least seven civilians were wounded.