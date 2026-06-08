Ukraine is country of incredible social lifts – Dpty PM Berezhna

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna states that education in Ukraine is as practical as possible, and social lifts in the country are incredibly developed.

"Education in our Ukraine is as practical as possible. Because those people who are currently working in Ukraine, wherever they work, whether it is the defense-industrial complex, public administration, or education and science, these are people who work in the epicenter of world events," Berezhna said at the Education of New Ukraine 2.0 conference in Kyiv on Monday. She emphasized that because of this, in Ukraine one can not only study but directly practice their best talents.

"Therefore, Ukraine is a country of incredible social lifts… In Ukraine, you can be anything you want, provided you work hard," the vice prime minister believes.

Berezhna, addressing the applicants, noted that they will have to make mistakes, but the biggest mistake they can make is a lack of faith in themselves. "It is not dreaming big. It is not setting incredible goals for yourselves. Remember that you can do anything. You can do anything you can imagine," she emphasized.