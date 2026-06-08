Diia detects and blocks phishing website with fake application

Specialists from the "Diia" portal have detected a phishing website with a similar domain and blocked it.

According to a report by the "Diia" portal on Telegram on Monday, the phishing website asked citizens to download a fake "Diia" application through a browser in order to gain access to personal data.

"The main rule of the digital world: do not click on suspicious links and never download files from unknown websites. Scammers devise new hooks every day, so critical thinking is your best antivirus," the report says.

It is said that the official "Diia" portal is the diia.gov.ua website, and the application is available only in the App Store and Google Play.