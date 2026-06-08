Svyrydenko denies knowledge of possible resignation of Lisovyi

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has denied information regarding the possible dismissal of Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

"You can rest assured," Svyrydenko said at the Education of New Ukraine 2.0 conference in Kyiv on Monday, answering a question about the possible dismissal of the education minister.

Earlier on Monday, Lisovyi himself stated that he had not submitted a letter of resignation, and that there was no submission for his resignation from the prime minister.

Last week, people’s deputies reported that a personnel issue in the sphere of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovations is expected on the parliament’s agenda for June 9.

In particular, People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) noted that the dismissal of the education minister is most likely expected.

"If the resignation takes place, a new candidate for the permanent position of education minister will not be introduced for now. They will leave an acting minister. It is currently being discussed who this acting minister might be, but for now the current deputy minister of education and science, Mykola Trofymenko, has the highest chances," the deputy wrote on his Telegram channel.

Interfax-Ukraine asked the head of the Rada education committee, Serhiy Babak, whether consideration of such an issue is planned in parliament, but no response has been received at this time.

As reported, on March 21, 2023, the Rada appointed Oksen Lisovyi to the position of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

In early July 2025, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovations Serhiy Babak reported that the issue of replacing Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi was considered, and Deputy Minister Andriy Vitrenko was one of the candidates. At the same time, on July 17, 2025, during a government reshuffle, Lisovyi was reappointed to the position of education minister.

In early December 2025, people’s deputies Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) and Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) again allowed that Education Minister Lisovyi could be dismissed from his position. At that time, people’s deputies Anton Yatsenko and Dmytro Mykysha (independent), as well as Larysa Bilozir (Dovira group), registered a corresponding resolution in the Verkhovna Rada.

In March 2026, commenting on yet another round of resignation rumors, Lisovyi stated that he considers it completely normal that the government and the ministry are periodically under criticism from parliament, and also that the minister’s chair is not a value to him.