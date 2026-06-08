Interfax-Ukraine
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16:17 08.06.2026

Russia shells 2 gas stations in Dnipropetrovsk region - official

1 min read
Russia shells 2 gas stations in Dnipropetrovsk region - official
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian troops shelled two gas stations in Pavlohrad district (Dnipropetrovsk region), wounding a man, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"Two gas stations came under Russian strike in Pavlohrad district. Equipment at one of the filling stations was mangled, and several cars caught fire," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to the regional administration, a 62-year-old man was wounded due to the shelling. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

As reported, over the past week, Russian troops carried out a series of targeted strikes and shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure, resulting in damage and destruction to several gas stations in various regions of the country. In particular, in Koriukivka (Chernihiv region) on the night of June 7, enemy drones completely destroyed a gas station, wounding a woman. In Kharkiv region during the week, the enemy launched artillery and drone strikes, resulting in hits and damage to infrastructure, including gas stations. Attacks on gas stations were also recorded in Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Sumy regions on Saturday and Sunday. There are casualties.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #gas_station #russian_attack

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