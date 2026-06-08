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16:13 08.06.2026

Economy Ministry launches two tools within beta test of Obrii digital labor market ecosystem on Diia platform

4 min read
Economy Ministry launches two tools within beta test of Obrii digital labor market ecosystem on Diia platform

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has launched a closed signup for beta testing of the first tools of the new Obrii digital labor market ecosystem, the development and integration of which is estimated at $5-10 million for the current and next years.

"One of the key tools of the new employment policy will be Obrii – a new digital labor market system that will unite people, employers, educational opportunities, and state services in one environment. The main goal is to help people find jobs, and business – to find the necessary workers," Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev said during the presentation of the platform on Monday.

According to him, the project is currently financed through budget funds and international donors, and in the future, the system may attract payments from businesses for the provision of high-quality analytical data and cooperation.

During a conversation with journalists, Sobolev said that the attracted $5-10 million will be directed toward digital development, integration of various state registries, profiling, and connecting businesses.

As Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksandr Tsybort said, technical support at the initial stages was provided by

SoftServe

and Codi companies. Currently, it is planned to hire Ukrainian developers at the expense of international grants, as well as to build an in-house team in the IT structure of the Ministry of Economy.

At the beta testing stage in Diia, the first two services are being launched: grants for professional training (retraining and confirmation of qualifications) in the amount of up to UAH 15,000, as well as the possibility of remote termination of labor relations for persons who formally remain employed in temporarily occupied territories. The launch of services for all citizens on the Diia platform is scheduled for July 2026.

As Tsybort specified, a digital employment module and a vacancy aggregator will appear on the platform in September of this year, focused, in particular, on small regions, towns, and villages where publishing announcements on private platforms is economically unprofitable for business. By the end of the year, it is planned to introduce a smart vacancy selection system (AI-matching) based on artificial intelligence and Big Data, while the full-scale launch of Obrii as an integrated ecosystem with the integration of the State Employment Service and the State Labor Service is planned for 2027. The ecosystem targets Diia users and also provides offline access through offices in Administrative Service Centers (CNAPs) and municipal authorities for non-digitalized citizens.

According to estimates of the Ministry of Economy, the launch of digital tools will allow an additional 100,000 people to be attracted to the labor market already this year.

Sobolev noted that in general, the government’s employment strategy until 2030 provides for the return of 4.5 million people to economic activity, which is necessary in the event of rapid economic growth at a level of nearly 7% per year.

The head of the Ministry of Economy added that currently 75% of Ukrainian companies feel a shortage of personnel due to changes in the structure of the economy, migration, and demographic factors. The largest deficit is recorded in industry and among working specialties related to the MilTech sector and recovery.

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy said that Obrii will also integrate information from already existing vacancy portals Work.ua, Robota.ua, Jooble, and others.

According to Director of the State Employment Service Yulia Zhovtiak, the approximate short-term need of 60,000 employers surveyed late last year is 200,300 workers, while in general, it is necessary to attract more than 3 million people for the recovery of the country.

She emphasized that the adoption of the new Labor Code in the first reading is currently expected for flexibility of labor relations, while the State Employment Service plans to bring the level of digitalization of services (paperless) from the current 80% to 100%.

Tags: #obrii #ministry_of_economy #ministry_of_digital_transformation_of_ukraine

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