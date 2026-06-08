House of culture and outpatient clinic destroyed by airstrikes on Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region

Russian armed forces launched a series of guided bomb strikes on the Zolochiv community, resulting in significant destruction of civilian infrastructure, with no casualties reported, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"In the village of Pysarivka, as a result of the enemy attack, a house of culture and an outpatient clinic were completely destroyed. An administrative building and three private houses were also damaged. In the village of Riasne, four private houses, a shop, and a healthcare facility were damaged," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.