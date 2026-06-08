Interfax-Ukraine
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16:10 08.06.2026

Russia strike on Nikopol kills at least 1, damages multi-story building

1 min read
Russia strike on Nikopol kills at least 1, damages multi-story building
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

One resident of the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, was killed and four others were wounded as a result of a Russian strike on the city, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"A multi-story building, a bank branch, and a shop were damaged in the city. The Russian attack cut short the life of a 49-year-old man. Four people were wounded, and two women aged 53 and 60 are in the hospital in serious condition. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #nikopol #russian_attack

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