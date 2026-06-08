Shahed-destroyer drones undergo combat testing in Kharkiv region – Defense Ministry

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Ukrainian drones designed to autonomously shoot down Russian Shahed strike UAVs have undergone combat testing.

"A Brave1 participant created a technology that automates 95% of the entire interception process – from drone launch to the destruction of the Shahed. The development successfully underwent combat testing in Kharkiv region. The operator sees the movement of targets in real time, selects a target, and gives the command to engage. After that, the system independently guides the drone to the target, autonomously recognizes, and homes in on the Shahed," Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, thanks to the support of Brave1, the manufacturer was able to go from prototype to successful combat application in less than a year.

"Autonomy is one of the key directions in the development of modern air defense. Such technologies make it possible to respond faster to mass attacks and more effectively protect Ukrainian cities. We are scaling solutions that have already proven effective in combat conditions," Fedorov added.