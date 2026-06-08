Interfax-Ukraine
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15:32 08.06.2026

Defense Ministry admits Ukrainian-made electric motorcycles for use in AFU

2 min read
Defense Ministry admits Ukrainian-made electric motorcycles for use in AFU

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and admitted for use in the Armed Forces the Ukrainian-made Wolfstorm electric motorcycle, which combines the advantages of a classic motorcycle with an internal combustion engine and electrical engineering.

As reported on the agency’s website on Monday, the motorcycle is silent, has no heat signature, and is capable of carrying two soldiers in full gear (the payload capacity is 200 kg).

The Wolfstorm weighs 105 kg, accelerates to 80 km/h, and has a cruising range of 100 km. The electric motor is located in the center of the motorcycle and has a capacity of 8 kW. The drive to the rear wheel is transmitted by a chain, as in classic motorcycles. At the same time, the Wolfstorm has a reverse gear.The electric motorcycle fully charges in 4 hours. In addition to charging from the grid, there is an option for quick battery replacement.

"Wolfstorms can be used to perform many missions: military reconnaissance; transport for sappers; personnel rotation; transport for UAS crews; logistics; evacuation; patrolling, and security of facilities," the report says.

The Defense Ministry noted that in 2026, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency concluded contracts for the supply of 1,500 motorcycles for the AFU, which is three times higher than the volumes of the previous year, 2025. Thanks to the involvement of six companies in the tender at once, it was possible to save almost UAH 12 million for the state budget.

During May 2026, the defense department codified and admitted for operation in the Defense Forces 175 new models of weapons and military equipment. Nearly 93% of all new products were developed and manufactured by Ukrainian weapon makers.

Tags: #electric_motorcycle #wolfstorm #ministry_of_defense

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