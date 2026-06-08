EU Commissioner Kos confirms opening of first negotiation cluster for Ukraine on June 15 in Luxembourg

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

An intergovernmental conference on opening the first cluster, "Fundamentals," for Ukraine will take place in Luxembourg on June 15, 2026, European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has siad.

She announced this during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on Monday.

Answering a question regarding who will represent the parties, Kos said that she does not know yet, and the organization for the conference is currently entirely with the Cypriot presidency of the EU. The Cyprus presidency of the European Union has already reported that it has begun preparations for the official opening of the first cluster in negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union.

According to a report on the website of the European Council, the Foreign Affairs Council will meet on June 15, 2026, in Luxembourg under the chairmanship of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

It is expected that EU foreign ministers will discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine after an informal exchange of views with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha (provisionally via videoconference).

Earlier, media reports indicated that the European Union may officially open the first cluster in accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on June 15.