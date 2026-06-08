Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:53 08.06.2026

Yusov confirms assassination plot against him, expresses gratitude to law enforcement

3 min read
Yusov confirms assassination plot against him, expresses gratitude to law enforcement

Representative for strategic communications of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and advisor to the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yusov has confirmed a plot to asssasinate him and expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

"Today, law enforcement officers reported that they were able to prevent an attempt on my life. This is not the first time. I am grateful to all specialists, the Criminal Investigation Department, investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and all components of the Defense Forces involved in this successful special operation, who care for the safety of our citizens every day and worked professionally in this case as well, once again disrupting the plans of Russia," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Yusov noted that "Russia is cruel and insidious, and its target today can be any Ukrainian: a warrior at the front who risks his life every day defending the country, or an ordinary resident of a Ukrainian city under terrorist

rocket

and drone attacks."

"At the same time, this next assassination attempt can also be perceived as an assessment of my activities in the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Coordination Headquarters for prisoners. It means we are doing everything right, and this annoys the Russian troops," he added.

Earlier on this day, the National Police reported that law enforcement officers exposed and detained a mercenary of the Russian special services at the stage of preparation for the assassination of one of the officials of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As sources within law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine, the assassination was being prepared against Yusov. Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings based on the exposed fact. The recruited individual had previously been held criminally liable for property crimes and was tasked with organizing the contract killing.

"The suspect determined the method of committing the crime – using an FPV drone – and also began searching for an executor who had the appropriate skills to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles. However, he did not have time to realize the plan… Investigators of the National Police notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for premeditated murder for lucrative motives). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment," the police said.

Investigative actions aimed at identifying other persons involved in the preparation of the assassination attempt are ongoing. The pretrial investigation continues.

Tags: #main_intelligence_agency #yusov

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