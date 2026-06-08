Russia drops three aerial bombs on Sloviansk - official

Russian troops dropped three aerial bombs on Sloviansk (Donetsk region) at noon, damaging an administrative building, a medical facility, numerous multi-story buildings, and private homes, and wounding at least seven civilians, head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"At least seven people were wounded as a result of the attack on Sloviansk. Among the wounded is a 17-year-old girl. We are providing all victims with the necessary medical assistance," he said on Telegram on Monday.

According to Filashkin, Russians dropped three aerial bombs on the city at noon.

"An administrative building, a medical facility, numerous multi-story buildings, and private houses were damaged. We are establishing the final consequences of this strike," he added.