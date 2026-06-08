Zelenskyy plane expected in Moldova on Monday evening – aviation resource

A flight of the DAP Ukraine aircraft used by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled for Monday from London to Chisinau, information from the Airnavradar aviation resource indicates.

It is currently unknown whether the Ukrainian head of state will return to Ukraine on this flight.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom on Sunday, where he met and discussed defense issues, the situation at the front, and further diplomatic efforts with the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany. He also informed the partners about the situation on the battlefield and Russian losses. The parties reviewed possible ways to intensify diplomacy and the role of Europe in the negotiation process.

Earlier, Zelenskyy assigned the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA" to the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This decision caused outrage in Poland. Polish President Karol Nawrocki proposed depriving President Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, and Secretary of State of the Polish Foreign Ministry Marcin Bosacki expressed "deep dissatisfaction" with the decision. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that by initiating the assignment of the honorary title of "Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)" to the unit of the Special Operations Forces, Ukrainian warriors did not intend to offend the friendly Polish people.

On Sunday, June 7, the DAP Ukraine aircraft, which was usually located at the Rzeszow military airport in Poland from where the President of Ukraine made his flights as part of foreign visits, was moved to Chisinau, from where Zelenskyy departed for London.