Photo: PAP

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has expressed hope that a situation will not arise where former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who is connected with Russia, remains a holder of the Order of the White Eagle, while the one fighting against it is deprived of the order.

"I hope that after the decisions of the chapter and President Nawrocki, a situation will not arise where former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who takes money from Putin, remains a holder of the Order of the White Eagle, while the one fighting against Putin is deprived of this title."

As reported, a meeting of the chapter of the Order of the White Eagle is scheduled for June 8. Polish President Karol Nawrocki proposed that one of the agenda items be depriving President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the order after he assigned the name "Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)" to a unit of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Under Polish law, depriving someone of an award requires the consent (countersignature) of the Polish prime minister, in addition to the initiative and consideration by the chapter.