Ukraine, despite war, fulfills its duties as candidate country for EU membership – Kos

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

Ukraine, despite the war, fulfills its duties as a candidate country for EU membership, European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes.

"If we talk about the group of candidate countries, then, of course, Ukraine occupies a special place in this. Thus, no other country is at war, and even during the war, you fulfill your duties," Kos said at a meeting with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk (the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament posted a video of the meeting on his Facebook page on Monday).

Kos thanked to Stefanchuk on behalf of the European Commission, emphasizing his role as a strong leader of the parliament who was able to carry out the necessary reforms.

"We count on the opening of negotiation clusters in the very near future. This will be an important political signal for Ukrainian society, which sees its future in a united Europe," Stefanchuk noted in the post accompanying the video.

He emphasized that all key European integration laws in the Verkhovna Rada have consolidated support and recalled that the parliament ratified the agreements necessary for the implementation of the EU financial assistance to Ukraine amounting to EUR 90 billion.

"We also discussed issues of European security. Even today, we are making a direct contribution to the security of the continent, so Ukrainian integration should cover not only the economic and political, but also the defense dimension," Stefanchuk said.