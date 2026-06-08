Zelenskyy: right now is time for European Union to realistically support Armenia

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated incumbent Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, whose Civil Contract party won 49.81% in Sunday’s parliamentary elections based on the results of 100% of the vote count.

"Greetings to Armenia on holding democratic, free elections and to Nikol Pashinyan – on the victory. And this is a victory for Armenia’s sovereignty, your independence, and the right to live as you yourselves determine. We wish you success.," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Monday.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation, and "right now is the time for the European Union to realistically support Armenia and do everything necessary so that people feel that life is better thanks to relations with Europe."

"This is a test for the European Union. It is important not to waste time and opportunities.," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the opposition in the Armenian elections won a combined 37.23% of the vote: Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia party received 23.29%, followed in third place by former President Robert Kocharyan’s Armenia Alliance with 9.94%, and 4% voted for Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia party. The electoral threshold stands at 4% for parties and 8% for alliances. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia will release the final voting data during the current week.