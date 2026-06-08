Interfax-Ukraine
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11:16 08.06.2026

SBU and National Police detain man who caused explosion in post terminal in Kyiv

2 min read
SBU and National Police detain man who caused explosion in post terminal in Kyiv
Photo: SBU

Counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police, have detained a man who on June 5 caused an explosion at one of the Nova Poshta terminals in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv, as a result of which one employee of the branch was killed and two others sustained bodily injuries.

"According to the investigation, the shipment contained fragmentation ammunition, the mailing of which is prohibited, and the sender of the dangerous parcel was a 35-year-old native of Donetsk region, currently residing in Zaporizhia," the SBU reports on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the agency, disregarding safety rules, the man sent illegally acquired weapons to an acquaintance in Kyiv.

"SBU operatives, together with employees of the National Police, detained the suspect at his place of residence in Zaporizhia region," the report emphasizes.

The Ukrainian special service specifies that during urgent searches, law enforcement officers found data on the contents of the parcel and its dispatch on the detained man’s mobile phone.

SBU investigators notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives).

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv chose an unalterable preventive measure for the suspect in the form of custody.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as the Zaporizhia Directorate of the SBU, under the operational guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Tags: #detained #nova_poshta #explosion

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