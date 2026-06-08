General Staff reports strike on FSB control point in Belgorod region

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strike on a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) control point in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an FSB control point of the Russian Federation in the area of Volokonovka, Belgorod region, and hit an enemy ammunition depot in the area of Svobodne in Donetsk region," the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram.

Strikes were also inflicted on areas of concentration of Russian personnel in the areas of Shchastia in Luhansk region and Blahodatne in Donetsk region.

The General Staff also recalled the strikes on oil storage facilities on the night of Sunday, June 7 – the Semykolodezianska oil depot and the oil terminal in Feodosia (temporarily occupied Crimea) were hit 200 and 250 km from the line of combat contact.