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10:25 08.06.2026

61% of Ukrainians reject ceasefire proposal along current front line if Ukraine does not receive security guarantees, money, and weapons – KIIS survey

4 min read
61% of Ukrainians reject ceasefire proposal along current front line if Ukraine does not receive security guarantees, money, and weapons – KIIS survey
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Some 61% of polled Ukrainians are ready to approve a ceasefire along the current front line if European troops are deployed in Ukraine to participate in repelling an attack in the event of a repeated invasion, and conversely, 61% will categorically reject the proposal if Ukraine does not receive security guarantees and there is no significant supply of money.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological study conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in May 2026, which proposed four scenarios for the development of events.

"If Ukraine does not receive security guarantees and there is no significant supply of money and weapons, then 61% will categorically reject such a ceasefire proposal along the current front line. Some 32% will be ready to approve it (mostly reluctantly)," KIIS said in a press release on its website on Monday.

Under the second scenario ("Symbolic presence of European troops," meaning European troops are deployed in Ukraine but far from the front and will not participate in battles if Russia attacks again), the respondents’ answers were distributed as follows: 42% would be ready to approve a ceasefire along the front line. Some 49% categorically reject such a proposal. "That is, this option is already perceived better than just a ceasefire, but there are still more opponents," sociologists note.

Under the third scenario, when security guarantees are provided in the form of large-scale supplies of money and weapons, 53% will be ready to approve a ceasefire along the current front line. Some 37% categorically reject such a scenario. In this case, those ready to approve such an option significantly outnumber those who categorically reject it.

"The option enjoying the greatest support is the one according to which European troops are deployed in Ukraine close to the front line, ready to repel an attack in the event of a repeated invasion. In this case, 61% would be ready to approve a ceasefire along the front line. Some 33% categorically reject it," the press release says.

In the regional breakdown of respondents, the same trend persists – in every region, the majority is against a ceasefire without security guarantees (in particular, 57% in the East, 56% in the South). At the same time, in all regions (except the West, where parity is observed), the majority is ready for the option of increased support for Ukraine with money and weapons. In all regions, the majority also agrees to the option with European forces near the front line with readiness to repel a Russian attack (while the option with a symbolic presence of European troops has an ambiguous perception).

During May 7-June 3, 2026, KIIS conducted its own all-Ukrainian public opinion poll, adding questions about a ceasefire along the current front line on its own initiative. A total of 2,007 respondents were interviewed using the method of telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine (government-controlled territory). The poll was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who at the time of the survey lived in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of a sample of 2,000 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 2.8%. At the same time, an experiment was conducted within the framework of the poll on the issue of a ceasefire along the current front line: respondents were randomly divided into 4 sub-samples, and a separate ceasefire scenario was read to each. About 500 respondents answered each of the 4 scenarios. The error for such a sample is 5.8%.

Tags: #kiis

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