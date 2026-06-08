We must keep European interests in mind - Kallas on E3-Ukraine statement

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas hopes that European interests specified in the joint E3-Ukraine statement on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine will be respected.

She made the corresponding comment on Monday in Nicosia, Cyprus, which holds the EU presidency, upon arriving at an informal meeting of EU defense ministers.

"We have to make everything so that Russia and Ukraine will talk to each other, because eventually they have to agree. At the same time, we have to keep our core European interests also in mind, because there are also some issues that are concerning us when it comes to sanctions relief, when it comes to unfreezing of the assets, and for that we also need to see some European core security interests respected, and in those five points that the E3 was also putting forward, the European core security interests are mentioned," Kallas said.

The High Representative recalled that these very issues were the subject of discussion with foreign ministers. "So I hope that all of this will be taken into account," she emphasized.

Answering a question regarding the readiness of the Russian side to negotiate, Kallas stated that as of today, there is "escalation" from the Russian side. "They should first start with a ceasefire to sit down at the negotiation table. But at the same time we also see some movement inside Russia that they are not happy with this war continuing. That is why we need to put more pressure on them, and also increase our support for Ukraine," the High Representative said.

Speaking about the option for the European Union to be involved in peace negotiations, Kallas recalled again that the discussion on preparing for such future negotiations already took place last week by foreign ministers. " What are our asks? Whoever talks to the Russians, I think this is more substantial. Whoever then goes to talk to them has to also put these concessions and asks on the table. I think this is important. At the same time, I also feel that, as the Russians are not really there yet, so that is why we also need to have more strategic patience that we are not the demandeurs, but actually Russia needs to talk to us, because they also want to end this war. And let us start with a ceasefire," she said.

Kallas also informed that the issue of Russia’s war against Ukraine is on the agenda of today’s meeting. "Ttoday the discussions will also be about the Ukrainian defence industry cooperating with European industry, because they have the knowledge when it comes to the drones, and we should not [re]invent the bicycle. So, we are really trying to push this forward to also use the funding that we have currently on the table," Kallas said.

Commenting at the request of journalists on information that Ireland is supplying aluminum to Russia, Kallas admitted that " Well, always when we have this information coming out that [in] one way or the other, what is helping Russia, then we should also be more creative in finding ways how we can actually stop this war. Because if there is a thought that some of us still benefit from trading with Russia at the same time, when it is actually making it easier for them to fund this war, then this war will never stop. That is why the focus of our sanctions has been to really get the funding of the war to other places, so that they cannot really continue with this. Because wars also end when aggressors run out of money," she said.

At the same time, the Kallas did not rule out the introduction of corresponding sanctions on aluminum supplies.