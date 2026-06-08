Russian strike damages IAEA office near Chornobyl – prosecutors

Occupying forces struck the territory of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility, located in the exclusion zone near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, with a Geran-2 drone, damaging the spent nuclear fuel reception and handling building as well as the IAEA administrative building, the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

"According to the investigation, on June 7, 2026, at approximately 02:05, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a strike using a Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility located in the exclusion zone near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

According to the report, the attack damaged the spent nuclear fuel reception and handling building as well as the IAEA administrative building. Preliminary data indicate that the strike did not affect the facility’s operational processes. Radiation levels remain within normal limits. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all circumstances of the crime and identify representatives of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and members of the armed forces of the aggressor state involved in committing this war crime.

Under the procedural guidance of Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into another act of nuclear terrorism by the aggressor state and violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).