Ukraine downs 124 of 155 Russian drones overnight, impacts recorded at 17 locations – Air Force

Photo: National Guard

Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 124 of the 155 drones launched by Russian occupiers against Ukraine overnight into Monday, beginning at 18:00 on Sunday. However, impacts from 20 attack drones were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at six locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

“According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 124 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol types, as well as other drone models, in the north, south, and east of the country,” the Air Force said on its Telegram channel.

The report notes that during the night of June 8 (from 18:00 on June 7), the enemy attacked with 155 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and Banderol drones, as well as Parodiya decoy drones, launched from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In addition, impacts by 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at six locations.