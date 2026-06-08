Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:06 08.06.2026

Unmanned Systems Forces struck 1,526 enemy targets over past day

1 min read
Unmanned Systems Forces struck 1,526 enemy targets over past day

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 1,526 enemy targets over the past 24 hours, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Monday morning.

According to the report, the targets hit included 279 enemy personnel, of whom 143 were eliminated; 50 UAV launch sites; 22 electronic warfare systems; 93 vehicles; 26 guns and howitzers; and 394 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the copter and fixed-wing types.

“Since the beginning of June (June 1–7), USF units have struck 11,364 enemy targets, including 2,270 personnel,” the USF reported.

 

Tags: #usf

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